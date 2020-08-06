UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Search California Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

FBI search California home of YouTube star Jake Paul

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Heavily armed FBI agents searched the California home of controversial YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation, his lawyer said.

Images aired by US media showed large firearms being retrieved from the social media influencer's mansion in Calabasas, near Los Angeles, after a search lasting hours and involving a Swat team.

"We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake's Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state," said Paul's attorney Richard Schonfeld in a statement to AFP.

Paul, who has over 20 million YouTube subscribers and has dabbled in acting, rapping and professional boxing, was recently caught on video at a looted Arizona mall during May anti-racism protests.

He was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly but denied wrongdoing. The initial charges were dropped to allow a Federal criminal investigation.

An FBI spokeswoman told AFP Wednesday that federal agents investigating "allegations of criminal acts" at the Arizona mall had "executed federal search warrants in California and Las Vegas, Nevada in connection with this investigation." Another FBI spokesman said "no arrests have been made or are planned" over the Calabasas raid, without specifically linking it to the Arizona incident.

Paul's lawyer said he and his client are "still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation." Paul, 22, has also courted controversy for raucous parties at his mansion, earning a rebuke last month from the mayor of Calabasas -- the exclusive community outside Los Angeles home to the Kardashian family.

His YouTube channel promises "making comedy vids, acting, doing action sports, & going on crazy adventures."His older brother Logan Paul is also a well-known YouTube star, beating out his younger sibling with some 22 million subscribers.

Related Topics

Assembly Sports Swat Social Media Los Angeles Las Vegas Logan May Criminals FBI YouTube Family Media From Million Boxing

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 August 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

NCM issues poor horizontal visibility warning unti ..

8 hours ago

Ajman Souq fire brought under control, no casualti ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

10 hours ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.