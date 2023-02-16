FBI searched University of Delaware for Biden classified documents: Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted two searches at the University of Delaware as part of an investigation into US President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, several media outlets reported Wednesday.

CNN cited a source familiar with the investigation as saying that two searches were carried out in recent weeks with the "consent and cooperation of the president's legal team." It reported that retrieved materials from two locations at the university "did not appear to have classified markings." The FBI is reviewing the materials to determine if they are classified, according to the report.

The University of Delaware, Biden's alma mater, is home to the Joseph R.

Biden school of Public Policy & Administration.

The search comes amid a special counsel investigation into several classified documents which were discovered at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware and private office in Washington, D.C. late last year and in January.

The documents found at Biden's home and office reportedly included US intelligence memos and briefing materials dated between 2013 and 2016 – when he was vice president – related to Ukraine, Iran and the UK.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the issue of the classified documents found at addresses linked to Biden.