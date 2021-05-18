(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has congratulated Pakistani expat Mr. Sadiq Khan on his re-election as Mayor of London.

In a statement on Tuesday, FCCI Chief said that Pakistani community is present in every width and breadth of the world and their qualities have been recognized by all.

He said that re-election of Sadiq Khan is indicative of the fact that he (Saqib) served the people of London devotedly during first term and all communities living in this metropolis are fully satisfied with his excellent performance.

He hoped that Mr. Sadiq Khan will continue to serve the people of London without any discrimination and provide them best services.

He has also invited Mr. Sadiq Khan to visit FCCI.