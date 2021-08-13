FDA OKs 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:The U.S. food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday authorized third doses of COVID-19 vaccines for people with weakened immune systems.

"The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease," Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

"After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines," Woodcock added.

"The FDA is actively engaged in a science-based, rigorous process with our Federal partners to consider whether an additional dose may be needed in the future," Woodcock said.