FDA OKs 3rd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccines For Immunocompromised People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:10 PM

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:The U.S. food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday authorized third doses of COVID-19 vaccines for people with weakened immune systems.

"The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease," Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

"After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines," Woodcock added.

"The FDA is actively engaged in a science-based, rigorous process with our Federal partners to consider whether an additional dose may be needed in the future," Woodcock said.

