Fear, Burnout Plague Harassed US Poll Workers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Leesburg, United States, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Many are burning out, others fear for their safety: conspiracy theories born in the 2020 election are fueling harassment of poll workers across the United States -- complicating their work and stoking fears of violence in the November 8 midterms.

Egged on by baseless claims of fraud from former president Donald Trump and others, many voters are taking matters into their own hands, with officials warning of real consequences for the democratic process.

"The only problems we have had, honestly, have been dealing with misinformation," said Richard Keech, deputy registrar in Loudoun County, Virginia, outside Washington.

Voters streamed into the county Office of Elections when AFP visited on October 28, casting ballots early in a swing state where Republicans hope to pick up seats in Congress.

One asked if the voting machines were connected to the internet, echoing a huge, false narrative that spread online in 2020. Voting machines are not typically online -- and thus are not vulnerable to hacking while polls are open.

However benign, questions like that can slow election workers down. Others are less innocent, veering into harassment.

Since August, Loudoun County has fielded more than 200 freedom of information requests about voting equipment and procedures, the highest number ever received -- sapping precious resources.

A local group of "digital warriors" circulated a video falsely claiming county officials were storing photos of ballots.

"Within 24 hours, we had voters showing up at the front counter insisting to see the picture of their ballot to show that their vote was counted properly," said Keech, who has worked for the elections office for over a decade.

In Arizona, ballot watchers inspired by a popular conspiracy film about the 2020 election have staked out and recorded activity at drop boxes.

In other battleground states such as Florida and Michigan, the Republican National Committee has recruited poll workers from groups that deny President Joe Biden's 2020 victory was legitimate.

And in Pennsylvania, poll officials say they are concerned for their safety.

"There's definitely a gravity weighing on us just kind of knowing what's happening in other counties," said Dori Sawyer, voter services director in Montgomery County, near Philadelphia. "Kind of, you know, wondering: When is it our turn?"

