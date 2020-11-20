UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fear For 4,700 Jobs As Two UK Retailers Go Into Administration

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Fear for 4,700 jobs as two UK retailers go into administration

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :UK fashion chains Peacocks and Jaeger have gone into administration, their owners announced on Thursday, putting 4,700 jobs at nearly 500 shops under threat.

Parent company the EWM group, which had been searching for a buyer, said administrators had been appointed, although no redundancies or store closures had yet been confirmed.

Peacocks is based in Cardiff and has 423 shops across the country with 4,369 staff. Jaeger runs 76 stores and concessions and has 347 employees.

EWM earlier this month placed its Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Ponden Home businesses into administration and had hoped to find a buyer or investor to take over Peacocks and Jaeger.

A two-week High Court deadline for them to do so has now expired.

Joint administrator Tony Wright, from FRP Advisory, said they were in "advanced discussions with a number of parties and working hard to secure a future for both businesses".

EWM blamed "the continuing deterioration of the retail sector" due to coronavirus closures and restrictions, which had complicated the process of finding a potential buyer.

"While those talks are ongoing, we no longer have an option to extend the standstill agreement originally imposed by the High Court six weeks ago any further," it said.

"Therefore as directors we have taken the desperately difficult decision to place Peacocks and Jaeger into administration while those talks continue."

Related Topics

Company Edinburgh Cardiff United Kingdom From Agreement Jobs Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

56 minutes ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

12 minutes ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

12 minutes ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

12 minutes ago

French court slaps pilot with 38-euro fine for Mon ..

16 minutes ago

Turkey Reports Another Biggest Daily Rise in COVID ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.