Fear Keeps US Undocumented From Hospitals Despite Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:00 AM

Fear keeps US undocumented from hospitals despite coronavirus

New York, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Fear of deportation. Fear of facing an unpayable bill. Fear of becoming a "public charge" and unable to obtain legal status. These are some of the reasons why undocumented migrants are avoiding hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, many have contracted the disease and died, and the novel coronavirus is spreading with little check in the community.

Case in point: the undocumented and jobless ex-husband of Victoria, a Mexican nanny living in New York City.

The 69-year-old man had kidney problems and diabetes, and died last week after becoming ill with COVID-19.

"He was very ill but did not want to go to the hospital," said Victoria, who did not want to give her last name.

"After two weeks, when he could no longer walk or breathe, my daughter took the risk, loaded him into the car and drove him there. He died three weeks later."Victoria's ex-husband lived in nearby New Jersey with 12 other immigrants -- all of whom were infected with the novel coronavirus.

