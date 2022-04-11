UrduPoint.com

Fears For Traumatised N.Ireland Veterans Fighting In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Fears for traumatised N.Ireland veterans fighting in Ukraine

Newtownards, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :In the first weeks of the war in Ukraine, 16 veterans treated by Robert McCartney, a counsellor for British former military personnel from Northern Ireland, travelled to join the fighting against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called at the outset of the war in February for an "international legion" to join the defence against the Russian invasion.

Many, including members of the Ukrainian diaspora, answered the call with little to no military training.

But some, like the veterans McCartney counsels, wanted to bring their years of military experience to bear despite suffering conditions including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"They could be in a ditch, they could be seriously injured and their parents are back here, their families are back here, and nobody knows what's happened to them," McCartney told AFP.

The veterans were sometimes haunted by their own demons from Britain's recent conflicts.

"There's so many questions that they've asked themselves from Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan," the 63-year-old counsellor said.

"They're always questioning themselves: 'Was someone killed because of me? Did I have my head down when I should have been putting rounds down?'"

