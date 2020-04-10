UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fears In Belarus Over Strongman's Defiant Virus Response

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

Fears in Belarus over strongman's defiant virus response

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :As most people in Europe are confined to their homes, life goes on as usual in Belarus where even football is continuing -- though fears are growing over the leader's contentious response to COVID-19.

"When you read the news every day, it's shocking, but we don't have quarantine," said 45-year-old Minsk resident Anzhela.

"From Monday kids will go to school again and we'll keep living in fear." Wedged between Russia and the European Union, Belarus reported coronavirus cases had risen to 1,486 on Thursday for its population of 9.

5 million, 16 of whom have died.

The country's long-serving President Alexander Lukashenko has from the beginning made eccentric statements about the coronavirus, including calling on people to fight off the illness by working in the fields and describing fears over the virus as "psychosis".

Belarus has drawn attention to its defiant stance by continuing to stage football matches - the only country in Europe to do so.

On Wednesday, several hundred spectators watched a national cup semi-final and this weekend half a dozen matches are planned.

Related Topics

Football Russia Europe European Union Died Minsk Belarus Cuban Peso From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram becomes Chef to be happy in quarantine ..

2 minutes ago

President, others offer Salat-ut-Tauba to rid worl ..

9 minutes ago

Woman who came to get money under Ehsas Progarm di ..

30 minutes ago

COVID-19: How we’re helping Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Coronavirus can leave many countries bankrupt Mian ..

1 hour ago

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.