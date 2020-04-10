Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :As most people in Europe are confined to their homes, life goes on as usual in Belarus where even football is continuing -- though fears are growing over the leader's contentious response to COVID-19.

"When you read the news every day, it's shocking, but we don't have quarantine," said 45-year-old Minsk resident Anzhela.

"From Monday kids will go to school again and we'll keep living in fear." Wedged between Russia and the European Union, Belarus reported coronavirus cases had risen to 1,486 on Thursday for its population of 9.

5 million, 16 of whom have died.

The country's long-serving President Alexander Lukashenko has from the beginning made eccentric statements about the coronavirus, including calling on people to fight off the illness by working in the fields and describing fears over the virus as "psychosis".

Belarus has drawn attention to its defiant stance by continuing to stage football matches - the only country in Europe to do so.

On Wednesday, several hundred spectators watched a national cup semi-final and this weekend half a dozen matches are planned.