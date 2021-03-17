Fed boosts US growth forecast to 6.5% this year

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :US central bankers are much more optimistic about the economic outlook, boosting their median growth estimate by more than two points to 6.5 percent, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

Faster growth also will see higher inflation of 2.

4 percent, but the projections from members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) showed they do not expect to raise the benchmark interest rate through at least 2023.

Following the two-day meeting, the FOMC said it is "prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals."