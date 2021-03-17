UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fed Boosts US Growth Forecast To 6.5% This Year

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Fed boosts US growth forecast to 6.5% this year

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :US central bankers are much more optimistic about the economic outlook, boosting their median growth estimate by more than two points to 6.5 percent, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

Faster growth also will see higher inflation of 2.

4 percent, but the projections from members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) showed they do not expect to raise the benchmark interest rate through at least 2023.

Following the two-day meeting, the FOMC said it is "prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals."

Related Topics

Market From

Recent Stories

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

5 minutes ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

6 minutes ago

Markets mark time before Fed announcement

6 minutes ago

First Batch of Over 60,000 COVAX Vaccines Arrives ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tunisia agree to upgrade economic relati ..

6 minutes ago

German Foreign Ministry Says Discussed Media Issue ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.