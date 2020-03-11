UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fed Cup Finals In Budapest Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Fed Cup finals in Budapest postponed due to coronavirus

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Next month's Fed Cup tennis finals in Budapest have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ITF said Wednesday.

The revamped 12-team women's competition scheduled for April 14-19 as well as a series of play-off ties were called off "in response to COVID-19 health concerns", the ITF said in a statement.

"After careful consideration and close discussion with the ITF board, the Local Organising Committee and in light of today's announcement by the Hungarian government regarding indoor events, it is with regret that the ITF has announced the postponement of the Fed Cup Finals," it added.

Hungary on Wednesday issued a ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors until further notice.

The head of the World Health Organisation said the new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic.

"We are extremely disappointed to have to make this decision, but we will not risk the safety and welfare of players, captains, event staff or spectators," said ITF president David Haggerty.

"This decision has not been made lightly; the threat posed by the COVID-19 is a serious one and calls for us to act responsibly as a federation and as human beings.

This situation goes beyond sport.

"New dates for the Finals and for the Play-offs will be announced in due course and will primarily be guided by the length of time that tennis as a whole is affected by COVID-19." Eight play-off ties had also been scheduled to be held at various venues around the world from April 17-18.

The move to reform the Fed Cup followed a similar overhaul of the Davis Cup in men's tennis, with Madrid hosting the inaugural finals in Madrid last November.

The previous format, which saw the eight-team World Group decided over three ties separated over the course of the season, was criticised for being too strung out and not protecting player welfare which led many top players to stop representing their countries.

The new-look tournament will offer a total prize pot of $18 million with $12 million going to players and $6 million to national tennis associations.

The finals will feature four groups of three teams, with the winners progressing to the semi-finals and final. All matches will consist of two singles and one doubles.

France won last year's competition after defeating Australia 3-2 in the final in Perth.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Perth Budapest David Madrid April November Women Event All From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

16 minutes ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

16 minutes ago

UN Torture Prevention Body Says Suspends Visit to ..

25 minutes ago

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Start ..

29 minutes ago

Large Gatherings Prohibited in Seattle Area Due to ..

29 minutes ago

PML-N leadership champion of corruption: Usman Dar ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.