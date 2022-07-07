UrduPoint.com

Fed Flags Risk US Inflation Could Become Entrenched: Minutes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Fed flags risk US inflation could become entrenched: minutes

Washington, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :US central bankers last month flagged the concern that sky-high inflation could become persistent and reiterated their willingness to continue raising interest rates to tamp down price pressures, according to the minutes of the latest policy meeting released Wednesday.

Officials were concerned "that inflation pressures had yet to show signs of abating," which meant rising prices could be "more persistent than they had previously anticipated," the minutes said.

Many policymakers said there was "a significant risk... that elevated inflation could become entrenched if the public began to question the resolve of the Committee" to take action.

Related Topics

Price

Recent Stories

Three notorious dacoits killed during encounter wi ..

Three notorious dacoits killed during encounter with police

1 hour ago
 UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human R ..

UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human Rights

1 hour ago
 Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

2 hours ago
 'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels fro ..

'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels from violence

2 hours ago
 Cobble king Clarke wins Tour de France stage five ..

Cobble king Clarke wins Tour de France stage five with bike throw

2 hours ago
 300 pilgrims with disabilities arrive in Jeddah to ..

300 pilgrims with disabilities arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.