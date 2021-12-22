'Fed up' Latin American voters demand change

(@FahadShabbir)

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :When Latin American voters went to the polls in 2021, they had an unambiguous message for the ruling elite: we've had enough.

In Chile, the most recent example, none of the traditional centrist parties in government since the end of dictatorship 31 years ago made it to the presidential runoff election.

Instead millennial, leftist outsider Gabriel Boric thumped a far-right rival on Sunday.

Ecuador elected its first rightwing president in 14 years in April; Peru opted in June to make an unknown socialist rural schoolteacher its president; and Honduras ended 12 years of conservative National Party rule in November, electing its first woman leader.

In legislative elections last month, Argentina voters dealt a blow to the centrist Peronist movement that had dominated Congress for decades but lost control of the senate for the first time.

"People are just fed up with the status quo and traditional economic and political elites," analyst Michael Shifter of the Inter-American Dialogue think tank told AFP.

"And so there is a kind of rejectionist trend in many countries... If governments fail, people look for alternatives."The result has been an explosion of new political parties, a fragmentation of the vote, and outsider leaders perceived as being closer to the people bursting onto the scene from seemingly nowhere.

Peru had 18 first-round presidential candidates, a 15-year record.