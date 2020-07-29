Federal agents deployed in three new US cities: official

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump's administration announced Wednesday it is expanding a controversial deployment of Federal agents to three more US cities -- Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee -- to tackle a spike in crime.

In a statement announcing the move, Attorney General Bill Barr said all three Democratic-run cities "have seen disturbing increases in violent crime, particularly homicides."Trump's administration previously ordered a "surge" of federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque, compounding public anger at the deployment of federal troops to Portland, where they have clashed with demonstrators for several weeks.