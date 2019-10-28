Federer beats De Minaur for 10th Basel title

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Basel, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Roger Federer won in Basel for the 10th time in his career on Sunday, smothering young Australian Alex De Minaur 6-2, 6-2 to secure victory at his home-town tournament.

At 38, Federer won his 103rd trophy and his fourth of the season after Dubai, Miami and Halle.

He is now six short of the men's title record held by American Jimmy Connors (109).

Federer's victory was his 80th in Basel and extended his win streak at his hometown tournament to 24 matches. His last loss here came in the 2013 final to Juan Martin del Potro.