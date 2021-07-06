UrduPoint.com
Federer Becomes Oldest Wimbledon Quarter-finalist In Modern Era

Sumaira FH 27 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

Federer becomes oldest Wimbledon quarter-finalist in modern era

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Roger Federer on Monday became the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since the dawn of the Open Era in 1968.

Federer, who will be 40 in just under five weeks' time, eased past Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 to make the last-eight at the All England Club for the 18th time.

In what will be his 58th Grand Slam quarter-final, eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer will face either second seed Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz, the 14th seed, for a place in the semi-finals.

Medvedev was leading Hurkacz 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 3-4 when play was halted for the night due to rain.

