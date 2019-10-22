UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federer Celebrates 1,500th Match With Basel Breeze

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:50 AM

Federer celebrates 1,500th match with Basel breeze

Basel, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Roger Federer opened his bid for a 10th title at the ATP Swiss indoors in Basel on Monday, crushing German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round.

This was a landmark 1,500th career match for the 38-year-old Swiss legend as he chases his 103rd title.

Federer is defending the 2018 title at his hometown event.

The victory improved his career record at the tournament to 72-9 and increased his Basel win streak to 21 straight matches.

Federer, who has made the Basel final on all of his last 12 visits, owns ATP titles this season in Dubai, Miami and Halle.

The Monday rout took just 54 minutes with Federer forced to break back in the second set before sprinting to the win.

He will face the winner from Radu Albot and Dusan Lajovic in the second round.

Federer, the winner of the previous two editions, last lost here in the 2013 final to Juan Martin del Potro.

Related Topics

German Dubai Basel Miami Roger Federer 2018 Event All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

17 minutes ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

41 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for region to make ..

56 minutes ago

UAE beat Hong Kong, topping Group B table in T20 c ..

56 minutes ago

Registration opens for 6th Sharjah Women’s Sport ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.