UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federer, Del Potro To Play In Buenos Aires Exhibition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Federer, Del Potro to play in Buenos Aires exhibition

Paris, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro, who is set to return next month from a knee injury, announced Tuesday they will play an exhibition match in Buenos Aires on November 20.

"I just wanted to tell you I'm so excited to come back to Argentina to play my good friend Juan Martin del Potro at Parque Roca," Federer said in a video on Del Potro's Twitter account.

The Parque Roca stadium has a capacity of around 15,500 and is primarily used for Davis Cup ties.

Del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion from Argentina, has not played since fracturing his right knee in the Wimbledon tune-up at Queen's in June.

The injury-plagued 30-year-old was forced to miss this year's US Open after finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the 2018 final.

He is expected to make his comeback at the ATP tournament in Stockholm, which runs from October 14 to 20, and is also scheduled to compete in Vienna the following week.

The match in Buenos Aires will take place at the same time as the revamped 18-team Davis Cup finals, to be held in Madrid from November 18 to 24.

Related Topics

Twitter Buenos Aires Vienna Madrid Stockholm Same Argentina Roger Federer June October November 2018 From Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri attends Mexican Embassy&#039;s rec ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third s ..

2 hours ago

DDWP approves 16 development schemes

2 hours ago

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

3 hours ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

3 hours ago

IMF team expresses satisfaction over govt's fiscal ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.