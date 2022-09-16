Federer hails 'incredible adventure' as he announces retirement

Geneva, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Roger Federer will retire following next week's Laver Cup after admitting his battles with a knee problem had forced him to call time on his historic tennis career.

Tributes poured in for the 41-year-old Swiss legend from rivals such as Rafael Nadal, while Serena Williams welcomed him to the "retirement club".

Federer, a winner of 20 Grand Slam titles and one of the best players of all time, has been out of action since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon in 2021, after which he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event," Federer said in a statement on social media on Thursday.

"The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure," he wrote.

"While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I have already lived a lifetime." Federer's knee problems restricted him to only three of the 11 Grand Slams staged since the start of 2020 and he said his body had effectively told him it was time to bring the curtain down.

"I've worked hard to return to full competitive form," he wrote.

"But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career."