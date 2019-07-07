UrduPoint.com
Federer Into Wimbledon Last 16 With Record 350th Win At Majors

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Federer into Wimbledon last 16 with record 350th win at majors

London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Eight-time champion Roger Federer reached the Wimbledon fourth round for the 17th time on Saturday, racking up a record 350th win at the Grand Slams.

The Swiss second seed eased past French 27th seed Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) and will face Italy's 17th seed Matteo Berrettini for a place in the quarter-finals.

It will be Federer's 17th appearance in the fourth round at Wimbledon, taking him ahead of Jimmy Connors on the all-time list.

Berrettini saved three match points to see off Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

