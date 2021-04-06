UrduPoint.com
Federer Poised For Clay Return In Madrid

Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Madrid, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Roger Federer is set to play his first match on clay in almost two years at next month's Madrid Open, after he was confirmed for the event Tuesday.

The 39-year-old was listed among the players to have registered for the May 2-9 tournament in the Spanish capital, with Novak Djokovic and Rafael also in the 56-man field.

Federer recently returned to action at the Qatar Open in Doha after 13 months out following two knee surgeries last year. He was beaten in his second match and promptly withdrew from Dubai.

The Swiss has won just one of his 20 majors on clay, taking the Roland Garros title in 2009.

He has appeared at just one of the past five French Opens, reaching the semi-finals two years ago.

Federer hasn't won a tour clay title since Istanbul in 2015; his most recent Masters triumph on the surface was Madrid in 2012.



