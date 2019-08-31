UrduPoint.com
Federer Powers Into US Open Last 16

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Federer powers into US Open last 16

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Five-time champion Roger Federer raced into the last 16 of the US Open on Friday with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 rout of 58th-ranked Briton Dan Evans in just 80 minutes.

Third seed Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, is looking for a first Flushing Meadows title since 2008. He meets Belgian 15th seed David Goffin or Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain for a spot in the quarter-finals.

