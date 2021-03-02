UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federer Pulls Out Of Miami Open: Report

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:20 AM

Federer pulls out of Miami Open: report

Miami, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Defending champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from this month's Miami Open as he works his way back to full fitness following surgeries to repair his right knee, US media reported on Monday.

The 39-year-old Swiss star, who has not played since losing in the semi-finals of last year's Australian Open, is due to make his return from a year-long layoff at the Qatar Open in Doha next week.

However the Miami Herald cited Federer's agent Tony Godsick as saying on Monday that the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion had opted to skip the Miami tournament for scheduling reasons.

The Herald said Federer could play in Dubai after Doha but would then take a training break.

Federer's withdrawal is a blow to organizers of the Miami tournament, who were forced to cancel last year's event as Covid-19 chaos left sport in North America at a standstill.

The pandemic has already impacted the 2021 Calendar, delaying the Australian Open and forcing the Indian Wells tournament in California -- the traditional lead-in to the Miami Open -- out of its usual slot in March.

Miami is still expected to feature a strong field despite Federer's withdrawal, with world number one Novak Djokovic and 20-time Grand Slam-winner Rafael Nadal confirmed for the men's draw.

Serena Williams and newly minted Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka are also slated to appear in the women's draw.

Related Topics

India World Dubai Qatar Osaka Doha Miami Roger Federer Rafael Nadal March Women Australian Open Media Event From

Recent Stories

PITB partners with 1LINK to launch ‘Payzen’ fo ..

9 minutes ago

Senate polls saga: PM wants end to menace of horse ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 2, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Council

10 hours ago

UAE to chair AL&#039;s Permanent Committee for Leg ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.