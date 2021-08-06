UrduPoint.com

Federer Pulls Out Of Toronto And Cincinnati To Raise US Open Doubts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Federer pulls out of Toronto and Cincinnati to raise US Open doubts

Washington, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Roger Federer withdrew from the ATP Toronto and Cincinnati Masters events on Thursday, adding to fitness concerns and fears the 20-time Grand Slam champion might not play in the US Open.

The Swiss legend, who turns 40 on Sunday, reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals but skipped the Tokyo Olympics due to a knee injury.

Federer, whose last Slam title came at the 2018 Australian Open, pulled out of the last major tune-ups for the US Open.

The Toronto event begins on Monday and Cincinnati opens on August 16, two weeks before the Flushing Meadows fortnight begins for the year's final Grand Slam tournament.

Federer has not played at the US Open since reaching the 2019 quarter-finals, missing last year's event.

Arthur Ashe Stadium was the site of an epic run of five consecutive US Open titles for Federer from 2004 through 2008. He reached the final again in 2009 only to lose in five sets to Juan Martin del Potro.

Federer has reached the US Open final only once since then, losing to Djokovic in the 2015 championship match.

Federer, who has played five events this year, underwent two right knee operations in 2020 following the Australian Open before returning to ATP play at Doha in March.

Former world number one Federer, now ninth in the rankings, made his best run of the year to the last eight at Wimbledon, where he is an eight-time champion.

Federer, Rafael Nadal and top-ranked Novak Djokovic all have a men's record 20 career Grand Slam titles ahead of the US Open, where Djokovic will try to complete the first men's calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

Federer owns two Toronto titles and a record seven trophies in Cincinnati.

The Toronto Masters also announced that Olympics champion Alexander Zverev, Italy's Matteo Berrettini, Canadian Milos Raonic and Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta have also withdrawn.

Related Topics

World Toronto Tokyo Doha Cincinnati Italy Roger Federer Rafael Nadal SITE Turkish Lira March August Sunday 2015 2018 2019 2020 Olympics Australian Open Event All From Best Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

UAE participates in first meeting of International ..

UAE participates in first meeting of International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Coo ..

2 hours ago
 Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

1 hour ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

1 hour ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

1 hour ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

1 hour ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.