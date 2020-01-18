UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federer Says 'a Lot Possible' For Returning Clijsters

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 11:30 AM

Federer says 'a lot possible' for returning Clijsters

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Swiss great Roger Federer believes four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters can achieve "a lot" on her comeback after seven years out of the game, insisting age doesn't matter.

The 36-year-old Belgian, who retired after the 2012 US Open, is set for a return in March, having originally scheduled her comeback at next week's Australian Open until a knee injury scuppered the plan.

Federer said he had not seen Clijsters swing a racquet in years but "knowing what she could do before, seeing her and her personality, if she is coming back, it's because she's really in the mood to".

"She wants to see what else is left to do," he added. "I think age doesn't matter, to be honest. I think it's the fitness and the mind that matters.

"So I think a lot is possible, even though there should be no expectations from her side and from anybody else." Clijsters, affectionally known as 'Aussie Kim' in Australia due to her former relationship with Lleyton Hewitt, has won 41 titles, including three US Opens (2005, 2009 and 2010) and one Australian Open (2011).

She turned professional in 1997 and reached the world number one ranking for the first time in 2003, and most recently in February 2011.

"I think she's going to be fresh," Federer said.

"Does she have to play 30 tournaments a year? No, not really. She plays when she's in the mood to, when it suits her family. I think it's going to be very exciting to follow."

Related Topics

World Australia Roger Federer February March Australian Open Family From US Open

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 January 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

11 hours ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

11 hours ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

11 hours ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.