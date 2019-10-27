UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federer Takes 23rd Straight Basel Win, Reaches 15th Swiss Indoors Final

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 12:01 AM

Federer takes 23rd straight Basel win, reaches 15th Swiss Indoors final

Basel, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Roger Federer extended his Swiss Indoors win streak to 23 matches as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the final for the 15th time, racking up his 50th win of 2019.

The top seed will be playing for his 10th title at his home tournament when he faces Alex de Minaur in a first-time meeting after the Australian stopped Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/3) earlier.

Federer, 38, has now made the Basel final in his last 13 appearances and 15th overall.

His last defeat came in the 2013 final at the hands of Juan Martin del Potro.

Related Topics

Basel Roger Federer 2019 Top

Recent Stories

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

2 minutes ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

3 minutes ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

18 minutes ago

Govt, opposition reach an agreement over venue of ..

18 minutes ago

Kashmir's occupation by India tragic chapter of hi ..

18 minutes ago

'Hoping not to be hit': De Minaur survives Opelka ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.