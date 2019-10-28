UrduPoint.com
Federer Wins Basel ATP Title For 10th Time

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Federer wins Basel ATP title for 10th time

Basel, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Roger Federer won in Basel for the 10th time in his career on Sunday, smothering young Australian Alex De Minaur 6-2, 6-2 to secure victory at his home-town tournament.

At 38, Federer won his 103rd trophy and his fourth of the season after Dubai, Miami and Halle.

He is now six short of the men's title record held by American Jimmy Connors (109).

