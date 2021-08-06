UrduPoint.com

Federer Withdraws From Cincinnati, Adds To US Open Doubts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Federer withdraws from Cincinnati, adds to US Open doubts

Washington, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Roger Federer withdrew from the ATP Cincinnati Masters on Thursday, adding to fitness concerns the 20-time Grand Slam champion might not be able to play in the US Open.

The Swiss legend, who turns 40 on Sunday, reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals but skipped the Tokyo Olympics due to the knee injury.

Federer, whose last Slam title came at the 2018 Australian Open, pulled out of the last major tuneup for the US Open. The Cincinnati event opens August 16, two weeks before the start of the US Open in New York.

Related Topics

Tokyo Cincinnati New York Roger Federer August Sunday 2018 Olympics Australian Open Event From Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Farrukh asks Nawaz to quit arrogance, complete his ..

Farrukh asks Nawaz to quit arrogance, complete his sentence in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 US, S. Korean Officials Hold First Meeting on Situ ..

US, S. Korean Officials Hold First Meeting on Situation on Korean Peninsula - St ..

17 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 28 more patients, infects 2,315 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 28 more patients, infects 2,315 others

17 minutes ago
 Murad inducts 4 more ministers, 3 advisors, 13 spe ..

Murad inducts 4 more ministers, 3 advisors, 13 special assistants

17 minutes ago
 Scientists identify protein causing Covid-related ..

Scientists identify protein causing Covid-related inflammation

17 minutes ago
 Administrator HMC reviews arrangements for Muharra ..

Administrator HMC reviews arrangements for Muharram

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.