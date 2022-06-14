UrduPoint.com

FedEx Express Launches New Cargo Route Linking Beijing, Paris

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 10:40 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) --:FedEx Express has launched a new air cargo route between Beijing and Paris in a bid to enhance services between China and Europe, according to FedEx Express China Monday.

With the enhanced air cargo express delivery services, FedEx is able to further stimulate growth in trade between China and Europe, said FedEx Express China.

"The new route will help importers and exporters on both sides build more nimble supply chains and give them better access to new markets," said Kawal Preet, president of the Asia Pacific, middle East, and Africa region at FedEx Express.

The new route is carried by Boeing 777 freighters shuttling between Beijing and Paris, stopping by Osaka, Japan. A total of 10 round-trip cargo flights will serve on the route weekly from Tuesday to Saturday.

