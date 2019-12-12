UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fed's Powell: Removing Trade Uncertainty Positive For Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:20 AM

Fed's Powell: Removing trade uncertainty positive for economy

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Removing trade uncertainty, including in dealings with China, would benefit the US economy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

He noted that the impact of resolving the trade dispute with China is of a bigger magnitude than the update of the regional free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico reached this week.

On China, where a new round of tariffs are due to hit next week, Powell said, "Without commenting on the process or the content of the agreement, I think that removal of uncertainty around that would be a positive for the economy."

Related Topics

China Canada Powell Mexico Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

UAE Economic Forum 2019 discusses approaches to ac ..

9 hours ago

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Su ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologist ..

10 hours ago

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop for journalists on ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.