Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Removing trade uncertainty, including in dealings with China, would benefit the US economy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

He noted that the impact of resolving the trade dispute with China is of a bigger magnitude than the update of the regional free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico reached this week.

On China, where a new round of tariffs are due to hit next week, Powell said, "Without commenting on the process or the content of the agreement, I think that removal of uncertainty around that would be a positive for the economy."