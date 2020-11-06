UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fed's Powell: Rise In Covid-19 Cases 'particularly Concerning'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

Fed's Powell: Rise in Covid-19 cases 'particularly concerning'

Washington, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The recent spike in Covid-19 cases is "particularly concerning" for the US economy, and more stimulus may be needed to support the recovery, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday.

The "outlook for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain," Powell said, warning that, "A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it's safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities."Previous spending measures from Congress were "essential (in) supporting the recovery that we've seen so far," he told reporters, but "further support is likely to be needed."

Related Topics

Powell May Congress From

Recent Stories

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

34 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

2 hours ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

33 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

2 hours ago

SBA Chairman, Italian Ambassador strengthen cultur ..

2 hours ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.