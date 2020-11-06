(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The recent spike in Covid-19 cases is "particularly concerning" for the US economy, and more stimulus may be needed to support the recovery, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday.

The "outlook for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain," Powell said, warning that, "A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it's safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities."Previous spending measures from Congress were "essential (in) supporting the recovery that we've seen so far," he told reporters, but "further support is likely to be needed."