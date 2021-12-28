Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia demolished England by an innings and 14 runs in the third Test in Melbourne on Tuesday to retain the Ashes.

It caps a shambolic tour for Joe Root's men, who were also well beaten in the Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

And it could yet get worse, with two more Tests -- in Sydney and Hobart -- still to play.

AFP Sport looks at the numbers behind England's Ashes humiliation:- Most defeats -The tourists' defeat at the MCG was their ninth Test loss in 2021 -- a joint record for a Calendar year along with Bangladesh in 2003. With the fourth Ashes Test starting on January 5, England will be glad to see the back of 2021.