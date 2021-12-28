UrduPoint.com

Feeble England's Ashes Capitulation In Numbers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 09:50 AM

Feeble England's Ashes capitulation in numbers

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia demolished England by an innings and 14 runs in the third Test in Melbourne on Tuesday to retain the Ashes.

It caps a shambolic tour for Joe Root's men, who were also well beaten in the Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

And it could yet get worse, with two more Tests -- in Sydney and Hobart -- still to play.

AFP Sport looks at the numbers behind England's Ashes humiliation:- Most defeats -The tourists' defeat at the MCG was their ninth Test loss in 2021 -- a joint record for a Calendar year along with Bangladesh in 2003. With the fourth Ashes Test starting on January 5, England will be glad to see the back of 2021.

Related Topics

Australia Bangladesh Adelaide Brisbane Hobart Melbourne Sydney January

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2021

29 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

10 hours ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people ..

DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people: WHO

9 hours ago
 Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Ko ..

Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Kosovo Up by 50% - Serbian Offic ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.