UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Feel Like 18' - Taiwan Veteran Hsieh Makes History At Australian Open

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:50 AM

'Feel like 18' - Taiwan veteran Hsieh makes history at Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Taiwan veteran Hsieh Su-wei said believing she was "still young" helped her sweep into a first Grand Slam quarter-final after 16 years of trying Sunday, becoming the oldest player to make a last-eight debut in the Open Era.

The 35-year-old overwhelmed Czech Marketa Vondrousova, a player 14 years her junior, in the Australian Open fourth round to set-up an all-Asia clash with Japan's Naomi Osaka.

Hsieh, the current doubles world number one but ranked 71 in singles, got a early break in the opening set and never looked troubled in outwitting the 19th seed 6-4, 6-2, a player she also toppled in an Abu Dhabi warm-up event in January.

She made her Grand Slam debut in 2005 but had never gone beyond the fourth round before in 37 previous attempts.

"I try to pretend I'm only 18 years old. My mental (age) is very young," she said on her secret for success.

"I also try to look little bit young this time, it helps a lot," she added with a smile.

"For me, the most important thing is to stay happy, to enjoy it, not get injury." Hsieh, by far the least decorated player left in her side of the draw, had already shown her mettle by beating 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

- Wake-up call - One of the most unorthodox players in the women's game, she won 80 percent of her first-service points against Vondrousova, who was hampered by 31 unforced errors.

Asked how she had been able to maintain her level over so many years, Hsieh recounted a story about her how her boyfriend's parents almost fell asleep when they first came to watch her at the French Open.

"Before Roland Garros I was never able to beat the top 10 player," she said. "I was dating my boyfriend, it was first year or second year, but his parents was first time coming to watch my match.

"So I see the parents, I think they look like they're going to fall asleep. I think I play really bad. I tell myself, 'Okay, now I don't care what happen, I will try to get every ball, try to make it look little bit better'.

"At least I want to see them a little bit awake. That's the way I get back, win the set and win the match. After that, I start winning (against) some top 10 players."Hsieh didn't say when this happened, but before meeting Osaka she owned a 8-25 record against top 10 players with four of the wins coming at Grand Slams, including victory over Britain's Johanna Konta, then ranked eight, at the 2017 French Open.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Young Osaka Japan Turkish Lira January Women Sunday 2017 2019 Australian Open Event Top US Open

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

10 hours ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

10 hours ago

First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

10 hours ago

Final arguments, verdict expected in Trump impeach ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.