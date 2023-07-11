Open Menu

Fehr Aljefri , First Arab To Win William S. Smith Gold Award In CIA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Fehr Aljefri, member of the Saudi Institute of Internal Auditors, had the highest score in the William S. Smith Award for the Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) program, earning the gold medal in a competition pitting him against candidates from the Philippines, China and the US.

Aljefri is the first Arab to win the highest CIA award, which has four levels: gold, silver, bronze and student highest achievement. The awards are based on individual performance in the core CIA exams.

The International Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) honored Aljefri for having passed all core exams within one year. His achievement is a reflection of the support given by the Saudi leadership to individuals in all domains.

