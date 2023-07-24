Open Menu

Feijoo: The Mild-mannered Moderate Who Wants To Be Spain's PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Alberto Nunez Feijoo, whose right-wing Popular Party won Spain's snap election but without support to form a government, has built his reputation on being a moderate but struggled to square the circle of an alliance with the far right.

A native of Galicia in the rural northwest, the 61-year-old had hoped his moderate stance and dull-but-dependable brand would win over the electorate during Spain's snap election.

And almost all the polls concurred while indicating Feijoo's right-wing party would most certainly need support from the far-right Vox to govern.

So Feijoo turned his sights on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with a campaign focused on "overthrowing Sanchismo" which would upend many of the Socialist leader's policies, while promising he would be a steady hand on the tiller.

Sanchez, by contrast, staked everything on warning about the dangers of a PP-Vox government.

And the strategy appeared to work: although Feijoo's PP won, it fell far short of the numbers expected and was unable to form a majority, even with the support of Vox.

