Felix Adds To Gold Haul As US Romp To Mixed Relay Gold

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Felix adds to gold haul as US romp to mixed relay gold

Doha, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :US track and field icon Allyson Felix added another gold medal to her glittering haul on Sunday as the United States romped to a record-breaking victory in the 4x400m mixed relay at the world championships.

The 33-year-old Felix ran the second leg alongside team-mates Wilbert London, Courtney Okolo before anchor runner Michael Cherry brought home the gold in a world record time of 3min 09.34sec.

The record improved the previous record of 3:12.42 set a day earlier by the US squad.

Felix, competing in her ninth straight world championships has accumulated more World Championship and Olympic honours than any other track and field athlete in history.

Her win on Sunday took her tally to an incredible 26 medals, a dazzling haul that includes six Olympic golds and 12 World Championship crowns.

The United States victory was sealed by Cherry, who started the final leg about 40 metres behind Poland's last leg runner Justyna Swiety-Ersetic.

However Cherry reeled in the Pole in no time at all, motoring past her on the back straight before storming home ahead of Jamaica who took silver and Bahrain in bronze.

The mixed 4x400m relay was included in this year's championships for the first time.

