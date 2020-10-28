UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Felix Double Inspires Atletico Comeback Against Salzburg

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Felix double inspires Atletico comeback against Salzburg

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Joao Felix scored twice, including a late winner, as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Salzburg 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

After being thrashed by Bayern Munich last week, another slip would have put Atletico's prospects of qualification from Group A in serious doubt.

But Felix's double salvaged a dramatic victory at the Wanda Metropolitano where Salzburg led 2-1 thanks to goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mergim Berisha shortly after half-time. Marcos Llorente had earlier put Atletico in front.

Diego Simeone's side will travel to Lokomotiv Moscow next week placed second in the group after Lokomotiv were beaten 2-1 at home by Bayern.

Felix now has four goals in seven games this term for Atletico, continuing his encouraging start to the season alongside new signing Luis Suarez and in the absence of the injured Diego Costa.

"When I play in the Champions League, it's what I like to play in most and you can see the happiness with which I play," said Felix afterwards.

The 20-year-old had already struck the crossbar with a spectacular bicycle kick when he pulled Atletico level in the 52nd minute before driving in sweetly from inside the penalty area with five minutes left.

Related Topics

Injured Moscow Salzburg From Atletico Madrid Bayern

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

9 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

10 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

10 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

10 hours ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.