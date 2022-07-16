UrduPoint.com

Felix's 19-year Odyssey Ends With Another Medal

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Felix's 19-year odyssey ends with another medal

Eugene, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Allyson Felix's 19-year journey through major track and field championships finished in familiar fashion on Friday - with the trailblazing veteran basking in the glow of yet another medal.

Nineteen years after first competing at her first World Athletics Championships in 2003 as a skinny teenage prodigy, the 36-year-old signed off with the 19th world championship medal of her career as the United States claimed bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

It was not quite the perfectly scripted finale US fans had hoped for - US anchor leg runner Kennedy Simon was agonizingly reeled in down the home straight as the Dominican Republic's quartet took gold and the Netherlands silver - but Felix herself was nevertheless all smiles as rivals lined up for photos with her after her final race in a major championships.

The grande dame of American track and field is retiring later this year, hanging up her spikes after a career that has straddled three different decades and yielded a jaw-dropping 30 World and Olympic medals including 20 golds.

Felix, who was handed the chance for a golden farewell in the US mixed relay squad after failing to qualify for any of the individual events in Oregon, dug deep on her second leg but was unable to preserve the narrow lead handed to her by first leg runner Elija Godwin.

But Friday's bronze cements her status as the most decorated athlete - male or female - in the history of the World Championships.

Her 19 medals include seven from individual events and 12 from relays.

Felix said before Friday's race she had been determined to "take it all in and have fun, leave it all out there." "It's been an incredible journey," she said. "I've really enjoyed my time over the years. There have been a lot of ups and downs. I love the sport so much, it's broken my heart many times but I've also had many really joyous moments.

- 'Fierce competitor' - "It's completely full circle to be able to come here and end at home, it's going to be very, very special.

"I'm going to miss it so much but I can't think of a better way to go out than just with a heart full of gratitude and thankful for all the people who've supported me and the teams I've been on over the years." Felix now plans to turn her attention to her advocacy for gender equality.

In the later years of her career she has become a powerful voice for female athletes.

She took part in last year's pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years after giving birth to daughter Camryn in 2018 following an emergency C-section.

She has since been a vocal advocate for the rights of working mothers and split with long-time sponsors Nike in 2019 after criticising the sporting apparel giant for slashing her pay after she became pregnant.

"If we have children, we risk pay cuts from our sponsors during pregnancy and afterward," Felix wrote at the time.

"It's one example of a sports industry where the rules are still mostly made for and by men." Felix's criticism prompted Nike to swiftly change its policy, vowing to ensure no female athlete would in future be impacted financially by pregnancy.

Advocacy for women has been the theme of her farewell season.

"This season I'm running for women," she said earlier this year. "I'm running for a better future for my daughter. I'm running for you."She also leaves a legacy as one of the most ferocious warriors ever to represent the United States in track and field, something she alluded to on the eve of the championships.

"I hope that I'll be remembered as a fierce competitor, but I think more importantly to me is really trying to leave this sports better than I found it," Felix said.

Related Topics

World Sports Split Tokyo Male Lead Circle Eugene Dominican Republic United States Netherlands Women 2018 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze All From Industry Race Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2022

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th July 2022

32 minutes ago
 US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

9 hours ago
 Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces ..

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces Lifting of Force Majeure at A ..

9 hours ago
 US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With ..

US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With Ukraine as a Positive Step - ..

9 hours ago
 Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadi ..

Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadiq

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.