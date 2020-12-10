UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Female Afghan TV Journalist And Activist Shot Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Female Afghan TV journalist and activist shot dead

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :A female Afghan news anchor and activist was shot dead by assailants Thursday, her employer said, the second journalist killed in a month in Afghanistan.

Malalai Maiwand, in her 20s, was killed along with her driver Mohammad Tahir in the eastern city of Jalalabad as they travelled to work, said Enekaas tv, the private television channel she worked for.

The journalist, whose activist mother was also killed by unknown gunmen five years ago, had previously spoken out about the difficulties of being a female reporter under Afghanistan's ultra-conservative patriarchal system.

Maiwand's death comes as targeted killings of prominent figures becomes increasingly common as violence surges, despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban.

No group has claimed the attack.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Attack Afghanistan Driver Jalalabad TV Government

Recent Stories

Group of men accused of raping girl, posting video ..

35 minutes ago

Bil Gates Foundation donates $250-mln to fight Cov ..

11 minutes ago

Putin to Take Part in Online Meeting of Supreme Eu ..

40 minutes ago

Environment dept seals 112 brick kilns, shifts 49 ..

40 minutes ago

Germany's virus numbers taking 'worrying' turn for ..

40 minutes ago

CTP speed camera squad directed to take strict act ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.