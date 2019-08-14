UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Female Suicide Bomber Kills Six In Chad: Army Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 05:50 PM

Female suicide bomber kills six in Chad: army officer

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A female suicide bomber killed six people after blowing herself up in western Chad early Wednesday, a senior army officer said, in an attack attributed to Nigeria's Boko Haram jihadists.

"Six people died, including a soldier," in the attack in Kaiga-Kindjiria district, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity. A local NGO confirmed the account.

Related Topics

Attack Army Died Suicide Chad Nigeria

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

10 minutes ago

Diplomacy Ambassadors participate in Model UN at H ..

25 minutes ago

RAK Elections Committee Chair visits candidate reg ..

25 minutes ago

UAE-UK Consular Affairs Committee meets in Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in New Zealand organises Eid exhibitio ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Dubai Insurance Com ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.