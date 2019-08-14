Female suicide bomber kills six in Chad: army officer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A female suicide bomber killed six people after blowing herself up in western Chad early Wednesday, a senior army officer said, in an attack attributed to Nigeria's Boko Haram jihadists.

"Six people died, including a soldier," in the attack in Kaiga-Kindjiria district, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity. A local NGO confirmed the account.