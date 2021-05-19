UrduPoint.com
Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem Wins Top Spanish Prize

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Feminist icon Gloria Steinem, one of the leaders of the American women's movement in the 1970s and 1980s, was Wednesday awarded with Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias communications and humanities prize.

The 87-year-old US journalist and activist was described "a motor of one of the great revolutions of contemporary society," in a statement from the Princess of Asturias Foundation prize organisers.

"Over six decades, her solid and tireless commitment to feminism, her awareness and her willingness to include all voices have promoted equality as one of the fundamental values of humanity," it added.

Previous winners of the award include US photographer Annie Leibovitz, Argentine comic musical group Les Luthiers and Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of "Super Mario Bros".

The 50,000-euro ($61,000) award is one of eight Asturias prizes handed out yearly by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor.

Others categories include social sciences, sport and scientific research.

The awards are presented each fall in the northern city of Oviedo in a ceremony broadcast live on Spanish tv.

