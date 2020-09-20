Fenati overtakes on last lap to win Emilia-Romagna Moto3

Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Italian Romano Fenati won the Moto3 race Sunday at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Misano circuit.

Italian Celestino Vietti (KTM) led much of the race until Fenati, riding a Husqvarna, overtook on the final lap.

Japanese Honda rider Ai Ogura completed the podium.

Fenati, who races for Max Biaggi's Max Racing team, gave Husqvarna their first victory on their return to the world championship this year, as part of the KTM group.