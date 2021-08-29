UrduPoint.com

Fenati Wins Moto 3 British Grand Prix

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Silverstone, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Romano Fenati led a full Italian podium at the Moto3 British Grand Prix on Sunday to keep his world championship hopes alive.

Fenati is still third in the championship standings, but his first win of the season cut Spaniard Pedro Acosta's lead to 69 points with his first race win of the season.

Niccolo Antonelli was second with Dennis Foggia in third.

Acosta was down in 11th with compatriot Sergio Garcia, who sits second in the world championship standings, finishing 16th.

