Fenerbahce Beko confirm signing of Nigeria center Tonye Jekiri

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Tonye Jekiri has completed his move to Fenerbahce Beko from UNICS Kazan, the Turkish basketball club said on Monday.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract with defending Turkish league champions, with an option for another year.

The Nigerian center averaged 7.6 points, 6.5 rebounds in 24 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague appearances with the Russian team last season. Jekiri has also played for Turkish teams Bandirma Kirmizi and Gaziantep Basketball.