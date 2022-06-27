UrduPoint.com

Fenerbahce Beko Confirm Signing Of Nigeria Center Tonye Jekiri

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Fenerbahce Beko confirm signing of Nigeria center Tonye Jekiri

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Tonye Jekiri has completed his move to Fenerbahce Beko from UNICS Kazan, the Turkish basketball club said on Monday.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract with defending Turkish league champions, with an option for another year.

The Nigerian center averaged 7.6 points, 6.5 rebounds in 24 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague appearances with the Russian team last season. Jekiri has also played for Turkish teams Bandirma Kirmizi and Gaziantep Basketball.

Related Topics

Russia Kazan Gaziantep From Beko

Recent Stories

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Ox ..

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Oxford University's Union Presid ..

11 minutes ago
 Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

55 minutes ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

2 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

2 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

3 hours ago
 Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.