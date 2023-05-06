UrduPoint.com

Fenerbahce Beko Force EuroLeague Playoffs To Game 5 With 73-69 Win Against Olympiacos

May 06, 2023

Fenerbahce Beko force EuroLeague playoffs to Game 5 with 73-69 win against Olympiacos

ANKARA,May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :- Fenerbahce Beko forced the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoffs to Game 5 with 73-69 win against Olympiacos on Saturday.

Dyshawn Pierre and Tyler Dorsey rallied the Yellow Canaries to the critical win, with 17 and 16 points respectively at the Ulker sports And Event Hall in Istanbul.

Shaquille McKissic's 20 points were not enough for the Greek side to cruise into the Final Four.

The deciding game of the playoffs, Game 5, will be played on Tuesday.

While Barcelona are already through to the Final Four by eliminating Zalgris Kaunas, Real Madrid will take on Partizan Belgrade, whereas Monaco will face Maccabi Playtika in the other Game 5 matches to reach the Final Four.

Fenerbahce won the European men's basketball's top-tier title once in 2017, and finished the competition as the runners-up twice.

