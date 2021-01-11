Fenerbahce seek 4th consecutive win in EuroLeague

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Fenerbahce Beko Tuesday will take on TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz from Spain to extend their winning streak to four game in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

The Round 19 game will take place at Ulker sports and Event Hall in Istanbul at 1745GMT.

Having won the last three matches, Fenerbahce Beko have eight wins in 18 games.

TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz recorded nine victories and nine defeats.

- Anadolu Efes aim 10th win of season in EuroLeague Turkish side Anadolu Efes will host the German club ALBA Berlin in another Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game on Tuesday.

The match will kick off at the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul at 1730GMT.

The Turkish side have nine victories and nine losses while ALBA Berlin seven wins and 11 defeats.