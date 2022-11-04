Fenerbahce too strong for Dynamo Kyiv in Europa League

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :There was no surprise for Fenerbahce on Thursday evening as they beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 to seal first place in Group B of the UEFA Europa League.

Dynamo started the game very well as they tried to take the initiative. However, in the 23rd minute, 17-year-old Arda Guler put Fenerbahce in front. Dynamo keeper Georgiy Buschan left the line to punch the ball after a cross, but he collided with a defender, allowing Guler to volley home into an unguarded net.

The referee used VAR to check whether Enner Valencia was offside in the earlier stage of the action, but after a moment of suspense, the Turkish team could celebrate scoring the opener.

The favorites should have doubled the lead with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, as Valencia rounded the keeper, but he was not able to put it into the net from a tight angle.

Just before the break, the hosts made another defensive mistake, and this time they paid for it. Dynamo left Willian Arao unmarked in the penalty area, and the Brazilian midfielder's header at the near post allowed Fenerbahce to make it 2-0 just before the break.

Fenerbahce thus topped Group B with 14 points, followed by French side Rennes. Dynamo finished bottom of the group with just one point from six games.