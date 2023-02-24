UrduPoint.com

Fernandes Hails 'special' Connection With Man Utd Fans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Fernandes hails 'special' connection with Man Utd fans

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Bruno Fernandes highlighted the connection between Manchester United players and fans as key to a famous fightback to beat Barcelona 2-1 and progress to the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday.

United fell behind to Robert Lewandowski's early penalty, but second half goals from Brazilian duo Fred and Antony earned a 4-3 aggregate win for the Red Devils.

"The belief of the team is always there and the belief of the fans is amazing," Fernandes told BT Sport.

"They pushed us through difficult moments for great comebacks.

It is a great result." United remain in the hunt for trophies in four competitions and could end a six-year drought without silverware in the League Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday.

"The fans have been with us in the toughest moments, this season we have been really good because they are always behind us but this is something different," added Fernandes.

"You can feel between them and us there is something special, Old Trafford was bouncing that is why we got the result.

"When we got the goal right at the start of the second half we knew they were going to be right behind us."

Related Topics

Drought Newcastle Progress Barcelona Old Trafford Manchester United Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2023

7 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

12 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

9 hours ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

9 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

9 hours ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.