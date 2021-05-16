UrduPoint.com
Fernandez Beats Teammate Gardner For French Moto 2 Honours

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Le Mans, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Spain's Raul Fernandez won the French Moto2 Grand Prix on Sunday to climb to just one point behind his Australian teammate Remy Gardner in the championship standings.

The two KTM team riders dominated a race marred by multiple crashes despite the circuit drying out after showers.

English rider Sam Lowes, winner of the opening two races, was one to hit the deck.

Fernandez, 20, is in his first season in Moto2 and he arrived at Le Mans with his maiden win in the category already secured in Portugal last month.

Completing the podium for this fifth leg of the season was Italian Marco Bezzecchi who inherits Lowes' third place in the standings.

