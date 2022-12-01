UrduPoint.com

Fernandez Makes First Start For Argentina Against Poland

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Enzo Fernandez was rewarded for his World Cup goal against Mexico with his first-ever start for Argentina as manager Lionel Scaloni made four changes to face Poland on Wednesday.

The Benfica player replaces Guido Rodriguez in midfield, with Julian Alvarez coming in for Lautaro Martinez up front.

The other two changes were in defence, with Nahuel Molina replacing Gonzalo Montiel and Cristian Romero coming back into the side in place of Lisandro Martinez.

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz made one change, with forward Karol Swiderski coming in for Arkadiusz Milik.

Argentina need a win to be sure of progressing, while a point would be enough if Mexico and Saudi Arabia draw in the other Group C game.

Poland can qualify for the last 16 for the first time since 1986 with a draw.

Starting line-ups: Poland (4-4-2) Wojciech Szczesny; Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski; Krystian Bielik, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (capt) Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz (POL) Argentina (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez Coach: Lionel Scaloni (ARG) Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

